Imaginnovate hires two for final-mile software effort

SAN DIEGO, CA., SEPT. 9, 2021 – Last mile logistics platform provider Imaginnovate today named two veteran transportation industry executives to help drive product development and strategy as it builds out its software portfolio for final-mile delivery providers.The company announced John Coussa as Vice President of Sales and named Randy Mullett as Senior Advisor to help grow the new division concentrating on Imaginnovate’s signature development: Fleet Enable. Imaginnovate said both executives would report to CEO Krishna Vattipalli.The executive appointments follow by one-week Imaginnovate’s rollout of Fleet Enable. The software platform is the cornerstone of the company’s push to streamline and automate how trucking operators plan, manage and execute final-mile deliveries.Fleet Enable’s SaaS-based software solution addresses the full cycle of a trucker’s final-mile operations, from order management and route optimization through real-time in-transit visibility, consumer feedback, invoicing, driver payroll and settlement.Imaginnovate said Fleet Enable focuses on automating last-mile deliveries for “White Glove” shipments, goods such as furniture, appliances, home electronics and other large-format products that are delivered “over the threshold” and installed in the consumer’s home or a business office. Such service providers typically deploy skilled teams of driver/installers making multiple deliveries and installations daily. White Glove service is the fastest growing area in final-mile delivery, spurred by surging eCommerce volumes and strong U.S. consumer spending.With its rollout last week, Fleet Enable has begun working with a group of carriers to deploy the platform and gain further insights and feedback into opportunities to streamline and automate what are currently highly manual, disconnected work processes, noted Mr. Vattipalli.“Our goal is to work collaboratively with carriers to provide purpose-designed tools for their specialized market segment, ultimately saving the money and making them more profitable” said Mr. Vattipalli. “With their extensive industry experience in both trucking and software development, John and Randy understand the market, its challenges and the journey involved to develop effective, ensuring solutions.”Mr. Coussa is a 25-year veteran of the transportation software industry. He joins Imaginnovate after leading the Energy Professional Services Organization at Trimble Transportation. He previously worked for Transportation Management System software companies including Petrolsoft and Aspen Technology. He began his career in transportation at Mobil Oil.Mr. Mullett founded Mullett Strategies, a consulting practice located in Washington, D.C. The practice concentrates on freight transportation, sustainability, security and emerging technologies. Mr. Mullett was also an early investor and former board member at Trucker Tools, a digital freight matching platform. Before that, he was Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs, for XPO Logistics, and for Con-way Inc. He has 26 years of experience in trucking operations management and sales.ABOUT IMAGINNOVATE: Imaginnovate is an 8-year-old software development company supporting the freight transportation and logistics industry. It provides professional management services for companies ranging from start-ups to the nation’s largest carriers. Its solutions touch the entire supply chain and include: route optimization, load management, routing and scheduling, capacity management, fleet optimization and rate prediction. Imaginnovate has a 70-person development team working to automate freight transportation and logistics.For media inquiries: Mike Zampa, 925 282 0450; mike@tothepointcomms.com