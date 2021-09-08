DHL Supply Chain honors drivers during 2021 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

DHL Supply Chain, the global and North American contract logistics leader within Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, will recognize its truck drivers with gifts and celebrations, including raffles, giveaways and cookouts, throughout the week of Sept. 12 – 18, recognized as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by the American Trucking Association.

“If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that our dedicated truck drivers are critically essential to ensuring we’re able to deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President, Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. “Our drivers prove day-in and day-out their commitment to going the extra mile. Each is essential and we’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight their contributions to our customers’ business and celebrate them.”

Though the official week of celebration ends Sept. 18, DHL Supply Chain remains committed to recognizing and developing talented drivers as part of the company’s overall recruitment and retention strategy that extends far beyond offering signing bonuses or competitive pay.

Initiatives include the company’s Drive for Gold program, a points-based driver recognition program designed to reward a job-well-done by the company’s professional drivers for safe driving, customer service, and other activities. Drivers collect points which can then be redeemed for thousands of products on the Drive for Gold website.

In addition to recruiting new talent, DHL is deeply committed to retaining drivers through professional development opportunities, career advancements and ensuring a work-life balance. The company employs a relay approach to long routes in which multiple drivers transport the freight for one leg before returning home each night. DHL Supply Chain’s transportation network also eliminates the need for drivers to wait at docks for hours prior to loading or unloading.

The company also deploys leading technology and equipment focused on enhancing driver experience and productivity such as in-cab telematics, digital routing, vehicle monitoring, and driver-assisted cruise control. Not only do these tools enable drivers to become more efficient on the road, they also contribute to DHL Supply Chain’s culture of continuous innovation by providing valuable insight into technology deployment and how to further improve.

DHL Supply Chain is focused on retaining top talent in transportation, ensuring customers always have the capacity and expertise they need. DHL offers everything you want in a new job opportunity: safe, reliable jobs; competitive pay and benefits; paid, on-the-job training; paid vacation; and opportunities for advancement. New truck driving opportunities can be found at drivefordhlsupplychain.com.

“DHL’s drivers fuel our ability as an organization to think beyond the next shipment, and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them,” said Monkmeyer. “We pride ourselves on being able to offer an innovative and driver-focused career path in our continued commitment to building strong teams and exceptional work environments so our associates can achieve exceptional results together.”