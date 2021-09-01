Cargo Expreso partners with LogiNext and Oracle for Express Parcel Delivery

Sao Paulo, Brazil and New York, USA- September 1, 2021

Cargo Expreso, a Grupo Almo company in the business of delivering parcels and couriers in Central America, has partnered with LogiNext, a global logistics deep tech company. The main driver of this partnership is to accelerate its digital transformation and deliver a superior customer experience, a process that is led by KPMG.

As a part of this collaboration with LogiNext, Cargo Expreso will implement a state-of-the-art transportation automation platform on top of its existing processes, to speed up operations, from the receipt of a package to the delivery to the recipient. The Oracle CX CRM technology will be connected in real time to LogiNext and Oracle ERP, which will facilitate the customer journey, optimizing and digitizing parcel delivery and added services.

“The customer is at the center of our entire strategy. In this new digital age, we needed to take this step and implement technologies that allow us to provide a better experience to our customers. We started this transformation some years ago and today, in partnership with LogiNext, Oracle and KPMG, we continue this process by adopting new technologies that can easily fit existing systems and that will contribute to the growth of the company,” expressed Mario Tejada, Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Almo.

The Post and Parcel industry has an estimated value around $400 billion USD in 2020 and is growing at 8-10% annually. eCommerce has grown exponentially, and this has given a huge impetus to digitization in the Courier, Express and Parcel industry, using digital automated transportation management systems to improve operational efficiency and pave the way for the future of parcel delivery.

“Most of our clients, including Cargo Expreso, have a large network of their own carriers built over the years. Bringing in all the stakeholders like their shippers, carriers, drivers, dispatchers and the end customers is almost always the first priority. What we have been able to achieve in a short term and a relatively low cost of technology is truly unparalleled and sets the tone for the future of the Courier, Express and Parcel industry,” says Dinesh Dixit, Vice President of Account Excellence at LogiNext.

About Cargo Expreso:

For more than 30 years, Cargo Expreso has been dedicated to efficiently covering the needs of handling documents, packages and logistics in general for important companies in Central America. Grupo Almo, the parent company, has more than 50 years of experience in the administration of securities, security, logistics and parcels. It is a leading corporation that provides innovative, efficient and high quality services.

About LogiNext:

LogiNext is a global technology and automation company focusing on transportation, home deliveries, omnichannel fulfillment, and B2B distribution. Growing at an average rate of 150% YoY, LogiNext has helped its clients digitize and optimize order scheduling, customer communication, routing, dispatching, and real-time tracking to reduce logistics costs and achieve operational excellence. A SaaS company with benchmarked products for courier, express, parcel, and postal, as well as consumer, retail and eCommerce products, and the food and beverage and transportation industries, LogiNext has more than 100 clients

globally. Headquartered in New York and backed with $50 million across three rounds of private equity investments by Alibaba-funded companies, Tiger Global Management and Steadview Capital, LogiNext has regional offices in Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

