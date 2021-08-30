CFI’s Laredo Operation Sets Record with Four Years of Accident-Free Performance

LAREDO, TX AND JOPLIN, MO – August 30, 2021– CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced today that the maintenance associates of its Laredo, Texas service center have surpassed four years of accident-free operations, recording not a single reportable safety incident.

It’s the longest streak of accident-free safety performance by a service center in CFI’s 75-year history.

This pioneering safety team keeps equipment operational and moving at one of the company’s busiest service centers. The shop sits on 40 acres with eight bays for trailer inspections and repairs, inspecting on average 3,520 trailers per month, or 120 a day.

Home to the company’s largest U.S-sited gateway for cross-border truckload freight shipments moving between Mexico and the United States, Laredo processes 43,000 of CFI’s 60,000 plus annual cross-border moves. The Laredo facility supports full truckload operations with four dock spaces for adjusting customer loads for safety and security and to ensure compliance with DOT regulations.

Greg Orr, CFI’s president, commended Laredo’s dozens of associates for their team effort to put safety first, maintaining a constant and deliberate focus on safe working practices and “having each other’s back” to ensure safety remains top of mind at all times with each associate.

“Anyone who has ever worked in equipment maintenance, knows that there is the potential for a lapse in safety focus virtually every minute of every day,” Orr noted. “For our Laredo team to go an entire four years – and counting – without a safety incident is a remarkable achievement, and one for the record books at CFI. It’s a testament to our core value of safety,” he said, adding that the record encompassed all maintenance shop activity.

The company also operates a similar facility on the Mexico side of the border, which manages the Mexico leg of the company’s cross-border traffic and its coordination with Mexico-based trucking partners who provide for the intra-Mexico first- and last-mile delivery of trailers.

As of August 2021, CFI deployed some 1,900 professional drivers operating a fleet of 1,825 tractors and 7,200, 53-foot dry-van trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, with cross-border service to Mexico. The company also contracts with 700 owner operators. In 2020, CFI amassed more than 229 million miles delivering freight across North America, serving some of the nation’s leading commercial, industrial, manufacturing and retail businesses.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics and Last Mile.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT CFI -- CFI, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is a multifaceted leading transportation provider. Established in 1951, the truckload segment delivers time-definite 53-foot dry-van truckload transportation services. Operations in Mexico add an owned LTL network to the portfolio. CFI offers global logistics solutions to support all modes of transportation including ground transport, air freight, warehousing and intermodal with North American cross-border expertise and bilingual support.