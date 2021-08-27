GreyOrange Welcomes Abhi Ravishankar as VP of Customer Success

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2021 -- GreyOrange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations, today announced the appointment of Abhi Ravishankar as Vice President of Customer Success. Leading this new division, Ravishankar will expand the company’s customer-first strategy, building a global team and practices that enhance how GreyOrange serves as a trusted partner to its customers.

“We operate more AI software and robots at-scale than any other company in the market outside of Amazon,” said Samay Kohli, Co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “As our global presence grows, our established customers continue to expand with sophisticated deployments. Abhi brings a proven global track record from his time with BCG and Schlumberger of helping customers achieve transformative business outcomes. GreyOrange already delivers 20% year-over-year value to our customers through our platform. With Abhi joining us, his leadership and experience strengthens our ability to provide exceptional customer success that multiplies the return we create for the companies that deploy our fulfillment solutions.”

The GreyOrange Customer Success team will drive the post-sale customer experience across its rapidly growing global customer base. The division will leverage GreyOrange’s industry experience to ensure the best business outcomes for customers and deliver a world-class customer experience through professional services and support teams led by Ravishankar. Taking GreyOrange’s already outstanding customer service practices even further, the team will closely partner with customers to develop a deep understanding of their business, anticipate future needs and deliver value additions that empower customers to compete and grow their business.

“As an industry leader in automated fulfillment, GreyOrange is uniquely positioned to advise customers on transformative solutions to help optimize their operations and meet pressing fulfillment needs,” said Ravishankar. “I look forward to partnering with GreyOrange customers and helping them unlock maximum business value, quickly and sustainably, from applying our robust automation solutions.”

Ravishankar has over 12 years of leadership and engineering experience both as an advisor to C-suite executives and as an operator driving rapid growth. He joins GreyOrange from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he served as Managing Director and Partner in their San Francisco office. His work at BCG covered high-impact transformational changes, fast-growth initiatives, go-to-market strategy and scaling operations in high-growth markets.

Prior to BCG, he managed operations in the Middle East for Schlumberger, a leading oilfield services and technology company. He is an alumnus of the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and BITS Pilani.

