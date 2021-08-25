Supply chain tech firm TransImpact acquires MCG Logistics

Supply chain technology and services provider TransImpact has acquired the global freight and parcel management and consulting company MCG Logistics, saying the move will deepen its expertise in the consumer products, home products, and healthcare industries, and expand its capabilities in ocean, air, and international logistics.

The acquisition also expands TransImpact's geographic footprint, adding an office in California. The combined company will maintain offices in North Carolina, Ohio, and California, with over 170 employees.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Known until recently as Transportation Impact, the Emerald Isle, North Carolina-based firm says it develops and applies end-to-end technology-based solutions that optimize its clients’ supply chain operations.

MCG Logistics, which is based in Viejo, California, offers services in parcel contract management, freight contract management, transportation management system (TMS) software, intelligent invoice monitoring, e-procurement and sourcing, late package recovery, and white glove managed services.

"We're excited to join the TransImpact team," MCG Logistics' CEO James Manning said in a release. "There are a number of similarities between our businesses, like our shared legacy as pioneers in parcel negotiation and focus on improving our clients' bottom line. The opportunity to combine our expertise and tap into TransImpact's industry-leading technology will be powerful for our clients."