Accenture acquires European supply chain consulting firm

Consulting firm Accenture is expanding its supply chain capabilities through another acquisition, announcing Tuesday that it had bought Flo Group, a European consultancy and Oracle business partner specializing in global supply chain logistics.

According to Accenture, the deal enhances its Oracle capabilities in Europe to help clients build more resilient and agile supply chains that provide end-to-end visibility. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Flo is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with additional offices in Argentina and India. Flo’s 280 people join the Accenture Oracle Business Group, bolstering its capabilities to help clients design their digital core to be ready for supply chain transformation.

“Accenture is committed to helping organizations reinvent themselves and build their digital core as a source of competitive advantage,” Andrea Cesarini, lead of the Accenture Oracle Business Group in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a release.

The deal marks the latest investment by Accenture to grow through acquisitions, after the New York-based company last year bought Insight Sourcing, an Atlanta-based provider of strategic sourcing and procurement services, and OnProcess Technology, which specializes in reverse logistics for the after-sales process. In 2022, the company also acquired the technology advisory firms MacGregor Partners and Inspirage to add capabilities in Blue Yonder and Oracle Cloud technologies. And in 2021 it bought Advoco, Sentor, and Umlaut.











