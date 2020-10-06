Accenture acquires Myrtle Consulting Group to beef up manufacturing and supply chain arm

Consulting firm Accenture will acquire the industrial operations advisory firm Myrtle Consulting Group in a move to expand its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, the firm said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but New York-based Accenture said Myrtle’s team will join its “Accenture Industry X” division, which helps clients improve how they operate factories and plants.

Nigel Stacey, global lead of Accenture Industry X, said: “Cost, quality, and safety remain a constant and rising challenge for manufacturing and operations leaders. They need to free untapped value across production sites and distribution centers, so they can invest in resilient and responsible operating models for manufacturing and supply chains that are future-proof and digital-enabled.”

Houston-based Myrtle says it advises companies across the consumer products, life sciences, chemicals, mining, and other heavy manufacturing industries to produce and distribute goods in a safer, more efficient and sustainable way.

The move marks Accenture’s latest step to bolster its digital manufacturing, operations, and supply chain capabilities, following the acquisitions of technology consultancy SALT Solutions in Germany, PLM Systems in Italy, Callisto Integration in Canada, Silveo in France, and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland.