Accenture says acquisition boosts its supply chain managed services offerings

The consulting firm Accenture says its recent acquisition of OnProcess Technology will strengthen its portfolio of supply chain managed services, allowing it to help organizations refine processes, improve the way inventory is managed, and solve complex service challenges.

Boston-based OnProcess says it specializes in reverse logistics for every step of the after-sales process, leveraging automation, AI and data-led decision-making to maintain visibility from planning to asset recovery.

Accenture says those capabilities will enhance its supply chain offerings, specifically in asset recovery and service supply chain management, making it easier for clients to manage service orders, drive returns, track movement and ensure the appropriate reuse, disposal or recycling of assets.

OnProcess has more than 1,500 employees located in the U.S., India, Costa Rica, and Bulgaria. It serves clients in industries like communications, media and technology, medical devices, logistics, and manufacturing.

“In recent years, supply chains have risen to one of the most important business functions on the CEO agenda. In today's environment, the challenge is to drive cost efficiency while continuing to embed and accelerate resiliency. This is why we see the focus on supply chain operations as a vital source of competitive advantage,” Melissa Twiningdavis, senior managing director of supply chain operations, Accenture, said in a release. “With OnProcess and its highly qualified professionals, we are strengthening our ability to help organizations in their supply chain reinvention efforts, enabling them to leverage domain talent, data and processes, to transform operations successfully.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.