Navis Streamlines Offerings with Managed Services Store

Oakland, CA — February 18, 2021 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced today the launch of the Navis Managed Services Store on the Navis Community Center (NCC). Through this new store, Navis is continuing to expand solutions and services that are offered to Managed Services customers while also making them easier to purchase and implement at their terminals.

Navis created the NCC store to address the need for a center specifically for Managed Services customer solutions. The store will provide pricing and background for each of the Managed Service subscription services and will also provide a large selection of one-time small engagements to help customers solve their monitoring, IT infrastructure, database and other issues in one place. The web store also provides a list of pre-coded extensions and integrations available for purchase to solve common real-world problems at terminals around the world.

“We listened to our customers and took their feedback into account as we developed and launched the new Managed Services store. We want to be able to ease pain points they might be experiencing by offering them a hub to provide IT support and additional services they may need to solve problems and increase the level of service at their terminals,” said Andy Clason, VP Technical Services at Navis. “Over time, we plan to add additional extensions, integrations and services in this store to assist our customers on-demand.”

