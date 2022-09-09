Accenture buys two more tech advisory firms in supply chain expansion

Consulting firm Accenture is expanding its supply chain practice through two more acquisitions, announcing it has bought the technology advisory firms this month in a bid to helps clients create more intelligent supply chain networks.

Acccenture on September 1 acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based MacGregor Partners, a supply chain consultancy and technology provider specializing in intelligent logistics and warehouse management, specializing in fulfillment transformation capabilities powered by Blue Yonder technology.

And the company on September 6 acquired Bellevue, Washington-based Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist firm focused on Oracle technology, with a focus on leveraging Oracle Cloud to accelerate emerging technologies such as touchless supply chain and digital twins.

The terms of neither transaction was disclosed.

The deals mark New York-based Accenture’s latest steps to continue expanding its footprint in supply chain technology by buying other firms. In 2021, the company bought Advoco, a systems integrator of enterprise technology vendor Infor’s asset management software, Sentor, a provider of cyber defense and managed security, and Umlaut, an engineering consulting firm with experience in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G (fifth generation) wireless networks.

When the new deals close, Accenture will add Inspirage’s 710 employees to the Accenture Oracle Business Group, bolstering its Oracle supply chain skills and expanding its capabilities to help product-centric clients create interconnected, intelligent, and innovative supply chain networks, the company said.

“In a time of unprecedented disruption and supply constraints, companies need to reimagine, build, and operate supply chain networks that orchestrate change, simplify people’s lives and positively impact business, society, and the planet,” Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain & Operations, said in a release. “With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies.”

Likewise, Accenture will gain more than 100 employees from MacGregor Partners and add them to its Intelligent Platform Services group, bringing expertise in helping companies across industries with warehouse management system (WMS) and transportation management system (TMS) implementations.

“Managing growing demands on fulfillment and distribution centers is a key component in our clients’ overall effort to totally reinvent their supply chain networks,” Scaff said. “The acquisition of MacGregor deepens our capabilities for supply chain network transformation and extends our skilled workforce in delivering effective solutions with our alliance partner, Blue Yonder.”



