Accenture adds another acquisition to Industry X division

Consulting firm Accenture is staying on the takeover trail, announcing this week that it will further expand its supply chain expertise by acquiring one of the largest systems integrators of enterprise technology vendor Infor’s asset management software.

The New York-based firm has acquired Advoco, an integrator of Infor’s software-as-a-service suite for enterprise asset management (EAM). According to Accenture, the move expands its capabilities to help clients in the consumer goods & services, industrial, life sciences, transit, and other industries make their operations and supply chains safer, more sustainable, productive, and cost-efficient.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Accenture said it plans to use Advoco’s Greenville, South Carolina, office as a “center of excellence” for Infor EAM delivery, industry use cases and intelligent asset management.

Accenture has been rolling up dozens of smaller firms in a swift series of buyouts to bulk up its “Industry X” division, which is intended to combine its data and digital capabilities with its growing engineering expertise to help clients to digitize their engineering functions, factory floors, and plant operations.

The Advoco deal marks the latest in a series of 24 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017, including the engineering consulting and services firm umlaut (Germany), operations technology provider Electro 80 (Australia), industrial robotics and automation services provider Pollux (Brazil), operations consultancy Myrtle (US), and technology consultancy SALT Solutions (Germany).

“Many of our clients are looking to leverage Infor EAM when embedding more intelligence in their asset management to drive the performance of their most critical assets,” Nigel Stacey, global lead for Accenture Industry X, said in a release. “Advoco is highly respected for its talent, expertise and training program in this space. Together, we will bring Infor EAM capabilities to clients at scale to take advantage of a growing market opportunity.”