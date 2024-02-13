Accenture to buy sourcing and procurement firm Insight Sourcing

Consulting firm Accenture has agreed to acquire Insight Sourcing, an Atlanta-based provider of strategic sourcing and procurement services, saying the move broadens its sourcing and procurement services for private equity companies and the consumer goods, retail, technology, and industrial industries.

Insight Sourcing will add approximately 220 sourcing consultants to Accenture’s Sourcing & Procurement practice within its Supply Chain & Operations function. The acquisition will include Insight Sourcing’s suite of more than 40 technology procurement tools to help clients capture value faster, Accenture said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Insight Sourcing says it helps its clients optimize costs when sourcing and negotiating contracts for direct materials (e.g., metals, electronics, food ingredients, chemicals, clinical services), indirect materials (e.g., logistics, packaging, IT, marketing), services related to capital expenditures (e.g., construction, facility equipment), and energy procurement management.

With Insight Sourcing, Accenture said it will continue expanding its capabilities for private equity clients. Insight Sourcing currently serves more than 60 companies in this industry, including 10 of the 25 largest funds in North America. Accenture recently acquired two additional sourcing and procurement services providers that support private equity companies, New York-based advisory firm Impendi in January and consultancy The Shelby Group last November.

“Insight Sourcing will be the latest investment we are making to address growing demands from private equity investors, who seek tailored and repeatable solutions that drive value,” Muqsit Ashraf, global lead for Accenture Strategy, said in a release. “Combined with Accenture’s proven expertise across strategy, advisory, technology and managed services, Insight Sourcing will provide critical spend and sourcing capabilities to our private equity clients and their portfolio companies.”

