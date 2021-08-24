Dachser USA to Serve as Title Sponsor of USC Marshall’s 9th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit

Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics, a subsidiary of global logistics provider Dachser, announced its participation and title sponsorship of the upcoming 9th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit. The in-person and virtual hybrid event will be held on October 19-20 at USC Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles, CA.

“Dachser USA is pleased to be a title sponsor of USC Marshall’s Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit. This is an important event for supply chain stakeholders to network and share ideas that elevate professionalism and best practices within the industry," Ralph Riehl, Managing Director ASL Americas at DACHSER. “Our success lies in our ability to collaborate, innovate and engage as we work together to drive solutions and thought-leadership that will transform the future of the industry."

On October 20th at 3:30 PM (PST), Mr. Riehl, will join as a distinguished panelist in a plenary roundtable discussion on the topic of ‘Logistics, Transportation, Air, Sea and Ground’; its focus will be on the challenges, trends and solutions reshaping logistics and the global supply chain. It will also provide insights on the essentials supply chain leaders must consider in order to move towards an impactful logistics planning strategy that maximizes value and controls risk.

“As a global logistics solutions provider, Dachser’s ability to think and act from the business perspective of our customers makes us a valuable partner, especially now when the need to balance growth, cost optimization and complexity is an ever-growing challenge,” said Mr. Riehl. “Our goal is to provide integrated solutions within our global logistics network that sustainably optimize the logistics balance sheets of our clients – each and every day.”

Additionally, on October 19th at 10:55 AM (PST), Natalia Olawella, Communications Manager ASL Americas at DACHSER, will participate in the ‘Women in Supply Chain’ panelist discussion; its focus will be on the challenges that women face working in the supply chain field. The panelists will share their career experiences and how they successfully implemented, measured and showcased their operational success, while often challenging the status quo in a historically male-dominated industry.

“At Dachser USA, we are fully committed to building connections with each other and focusing on ways to expand the positive impact of our workforce,” said Ms. Olawella. “At Dachser, more than 57 percent of our workforce in the Americas region is comprised of women; this is a reflection of Dachser’s dedication to an inclusive culture that empowers its team members regardless of gender, race or age.”

Now in its 9th year, USC Marshall’s Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit has been designed to stimulate ideas and provoke conversation on a broad range of important topics. The event is based on concise, engaging TED-style talks; thought-provoking panels with experts in vertical markets and supply chain competencies; and high-impact, straight-to-the-point presentations on the most crucial issues facing our profession.

For more information or to register, please visit the Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit website.