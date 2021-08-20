FreightPlus Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America

NEW YORK, August 17, 2021 – Inc. magazine today revealed that FreightPlus is No. 783 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“This award and our ranking are a true testament to the hard work and efforts of our entire organization during a very unpredictable time,” said Stephen Aborn, FreightPlus Chief Executive Officer. “Our team has been diligently working over the last 18 months through the pandemic to provide great service that has delivered impactful results and efficiencies to our customers. Managed transportation is a unique business model that drives enormous improvements to our customers’ supply chain and bottom line. We’ve placed significant focus over the past few years on growing our business, continuing to provide the best support and solutions to our customers, and withstand and adapt to an ever-changing market.”

FreightPlus is honored to serve partners like King Arthur Flour, Well Pet, Biena Snacks, Chex Finer Foods, Cumberland Packing, and many others. Each uniquely skilled FreightPlus team member delivers a value-driven, state-of-the-art trans management offering to its clients, leveraging and accelerating their efficiencies and growth.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

ABOUT FreightPlus

FreightPlus is an industry provider of data-driven transportation management offering businesses customized and fully tailored managed transportation solutions in a boutique environment where clients get the individual attention they deserve. FreightPlus combines first class customer service with innovative technology and industry practices to help mid-size and growing companies work efficiently in the $800B domestic transportation market. Visit https://www.freightplus.io/ for more information.