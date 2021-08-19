Logistyx Technologies Named To 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Chicago – Inc. magazine today revealed that Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, is No. 2732 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small and midsized businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Logistyx’s investment in smart people and technology has made our continued growth possible, and our persistent innovation positions our company and clients for further growth in the years ahead,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “We remain committed to helping companies evolve their omnichannel and e-commerce capabilities and modernize their multi-carrier shipping operations. By effectively managing the increasing complexity of global parcel shipping, our clients maximize supply chain profitability while providing best-in-class customer service.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that

can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20.

newsstands August 20.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies connects top retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to more than 550 in-network carriers with strategic parcel shipping and omnichannel fulfillment technology. Shippers rapidly realize fulfillment cost savings and end-to-end visibility for all shipments, proactive alerts to delays and potential solutions, and unparalleled insights and scenario forecasting with Logistyx. As businesses increasingly embrace omnichannel retail, Logistyx provides faster and more expansive delivery options and business intelligence to drive loyalty through customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies has international offices in Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

