Roadie Ranks No. 203 on 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 – Roadie, the nation’s first “on the way” crowdsourced delivery platform, was today revealed as No. 203 in the annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Roadie achieved 2,157% growth for the period, and the company was growing steadily even before the COVID-19 pandemic skyrocketed demand for a faster, cheaper and more scalable delivery solution.

“For a seven-year-old startup, landing on the Inc. 5000 list — and inside the top 250 our first time, to boot — is an incredible win,” said Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO. “I’m thrilled, but can’t say I’m surprised. The Roadie team can do anything.”

Roadie’s delivery volume grew more than four times in 2020. The company added more than 5,000 retail stores to its footprint, which includes major retailers such as Best Buy, The Home Depot, Tractor Supply Company and Walmart, among others. Roadie’s delivery solution also provided a lifeline to many small retailers impacted by reduced in-store foot traffic. Last year, Roadie’s driver community grew more than 30% to 200,000+ nationwide. Roadie now covers more than 20,000 zip codes and 90% of U.S. households.

“When it comes to consumers’ preference for home delivery, COVID finished what Amazon started,” Gorlin added. “We want our stuff on our doorsteps, exactly when we want it. With another holiday peak season just around the corner, projected to blow old records out of the water yet again, Roadie’s in a great position to keep building… and to continue helping our customers win the retail game, regardless of how their own customers want to shop.”

Roadie was founded in Atlanta in 2014 and currently has more than 120 employees. The platform’s major competitive advantages include its nationwide delivery footprint and flexibility at scale. Roadie can flex dynamically to meet customers’ unexpected spikes and lulls in demand, while enabling larger retailers to have a single delivery partner throughout the U.S. Roadie also supports items of any size, including big and bulky, and offers community-focused customer support 24/7/365.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Roadie’s company profile, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Roadie, and the other top 500 companies, will also be featured in the September print issue of Inc., which will be available from August 20. To learn more about Roadie, visit www.roadie.com.

About Roadie

Roadie is the nation’s first “on the way” crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and big global brands across virtually every industry to provide a faster, cheaper, more scalable solution for scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery. With more than 200,000 drivers nationwide, Roadie’s platform covers more than 20,000 zip codes – the largest local same-day delivery footprint in the nation.

Roadie is backed by Warren Stephens of Stephens Inc.; The Home Depot; UPS Ventures; Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures; David Bonderman, founder of TPG Capital; Guggenheim Partners’ Executive Chairman Alan Schwartz; Square Co-Founder Jim McKelvey; among others. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.