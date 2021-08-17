Dangerous Goods Symposium to Examine Hazmat Supply Chain Issues

August 17, 2021 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the key session topics for its virtual 2021 Dangerous Goods Symposium, September 13 – 23. This annual event gives supply chain and business professionals the opportunity to hear from the world’s leading trainers, shippers and regulators about the latest trends, updates and best practices impacting the DG industry.

This virtual DG Symposium is part of the DG Exchange—the dangerous goods industry’s first digital community, which brings together supply chain and business professionals to share ideas, learn and collaborate in order to navigate dangerous goods issues, challenges and trends.

This year’s event will feature speakers from UPS, Boeing, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), United States Postal Inspection Services (USPIS), Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and more, discussing transport regulations, lithium battery shipping, hazmat training and supply chain disruptions.

Key Session Topics:

• Regulations: Representatives from the USPIS, PHMSA and IATA will share updates to the regulations from their respective agencies and how the updates will impact the global supply chain.

• Lithium Batteries: Shipping and handling lithium batteries has become a highly challenging and regulated endeavor. Lithium battery experts will discuss the latest transport rules and packaging standards, how to safely ship damaged, defective or recalled lithium batteries, and more.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: A wide range of disruptions has impacted the global supply chain over the past 18 months. Speakers from leading enterprises and organizations will discuss the impact of these disruptions on the hazmat supply chain, including: the Suez Canal saga, the container congestion crisis, cybersecurity, and the long-term impact of the pandemic.

• C-Suite Support: Lack of awareness within organizations’ leadership related to the importance of DG management results in inadequate resources. A panel of C-suite executives will discuss how DG pros can re-frame the role of DG supply chain efforts—migrating it from a cost center to a revenue center—in order to get the support they need.

“Shipping dangerous goods continues to become increasing complex and high risk, and can have serious financial and operational ramifications on organizations,” said Robert Finn, vice president, Labelmaster. “The DG Symposium provides an educational forum for DG professionals and business leaders to hear about the latest industry issues and changes, and learn actionable steps they can take within their own organizations to improve regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and supply chain performance.”

Visit https://www.dgexchange.com to register for the DG Exchange and to gain access to all DG Symposium sessions, along with everything else the community has to offer. All sessions will be recorded and available afterwards for on-demand viewing.

