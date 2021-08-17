New Warehouse facility in Amsterdam for Crane Worldwide Logistics

With exponential growth in Amsterdam and operations in Tilburg and Rotterdam, the new Amsterdam warehouse facility will provide additional space and value-added services to increase supply chain solutions in continental Europe.

The implications of Brexit have played a vital role in the company’s decision to invest in Holland as a regional contract logistics hub. With complications of additional duties and taxes for many organisations, previously using the United Kingdom as their European hub, the Netherlands serves as a natural centre point for European operations.

“During the last six months, we have received an increase in requests for additional storage capacity in Amsterdam as well as our other facilities in Holland, such as Tilburg. There is certainly a notable shift in interest that is favourable to us here in the Netherlands,” comments Gulhan Isik, who was recently appointed as Managing Director in the Netherlands.

“As an AEO certified logistics provider, we are excited to expand our capabilities to our clients with additional warehouse space and value-added services such as kitting, bundling, packing, labeling, and customized solutions for our clients,” Isik adds.

building with road in frontLocated in Schiphol Logistics Park, the warehouse facility is easily accessible to Amsterdam airport and directly links to Rotterdam port and into mainland Europe. The Crane Worldwide Schiphol facility runs a 24/7 AOG operation and is ideally located for aerospace and aviation clients. It is also the central vendor consolidation hub for the Cruise, Marine and Hospitality sector running a network of trucking services to all major seaports throughout Europe.

Supply Chain Management continues to be a turbulent environment on a global scale. With the increased demand for consumer goods, limited air freight capacity, congested ports, and equipment shortages, those managing supply chains around the world have challenges ahead.

“Peak season is expected to start early this year; we already see early signs of increased demand for air freight due to the troublesome scenario facing ocean freight shipments," comments Jason Stretton, Regional Vice President Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“With capacity challenges into Europe from China, it has made sense for our clients to increase inventories in mainland Europe. In the past year, we have opened four new contract logistics sites and are grateful to our clients and employees for their continued support. Crane Worldwide Logistics will continue to invest where our clients need additional services at this challenging time,” Stretton adds.