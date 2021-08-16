KPI WELCOMES MARIANNE MORGAN, SENIOR RECRUITING MANAGER

Marianne joins KPI with 15+ years of experience in the field of Human Resources as a corporate recruiter. She has held numerous leadership positions to include: Human Resources and Recruiting Manager for Concorde Career College and Executive Search Consultant for BE Smith. She most recently held the position of Director of People for Wider Circle, Inc, where she was responsible for building the recruitment team and HR processes for the organization. Marianne holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Rockhurst University.

Marianne's proven abilities in communication and relationship building will greatly aid KPI in our Recruiting efforts now and in the future. KPI proudly welcomes Marianne to the team.

About KPI:

KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.