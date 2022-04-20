Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES LINDSEY STINNETT, SENIOR MANAGER OF HUMAN RESOURCES

April 20, 2022
Lindsey joins KPI with numerous years of experience in human resources and people management. Her most recent role was as a HR Generalist for Black Rock Coffee Bar where she established an onboarding process and recruiting strategy that improved the efficiency of onboarding and I-9 compliance, managed processes regarding disciplinary actions and investigations, and handled full cycle recruiting for all salaried and out of store employees.

Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kettering College. Her human resources experience will aid KPI in hiring the best employees to provide exemplary design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Lindsey as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

