KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES LINDSEY STINNETT, SENIOR MANAGER OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Lindsey joins KPI with numerous years of experience in human resources and people management. Her most recent role was as a HR Generalist for Black Rock Coffee Bar where she established an onboarding process and recruiting strategy that improved the efficiency of onboarding and I-9 compliance, managed processes regarding disciplinary actions and investigations, and handled full cycle recruiting for all salaried and out of store employees.

Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kettering College. Her human resources experience will aid KPI in hiring the best employees to provide exemplary design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Lindsey as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.