Airspace Announces Promotion of Alex Coates to CFO

Airspace, a leader in time-critical shipping, announces the promotion of Alex Coates, currently SVP, Global Strategy, to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Coates combines extensive strategy and finance expertise with deep understanding of time-critical logistics to lead the company’s financial operations and capital deployment to drive profitable revenue growth.



“As Airspace continues to rapidly increase our global footprint and expand our portfolio of the most advanced service offerings in time-critical shipping, it gives me great confidence that Alex is assuming this role,” said Nick Bulcao, CEO of Airspace. “Alex brings not only his experience as a successful operator and finance executive, but also passion for the Airspace brand and our culture of relentless innovation. He is highly respected across the organization and I look forward to continuing our explosive growth trajectory under his leadership.”



As SVP, Global Strategy, Coates oversaw defining and implementing strategy for new service lines, markets, and customer verticals, and was instrumental in securing the company’s $38 million Series C funding round. Prior to Airspace, Coates was Senior Vice President of Finance and acting CFO for Xos Trucks, a global developer of technologies for autonomous electric commercial vehicles with a multibillion-dollar market cap. Prior to Xos, Coates was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company and a technology investor at private equity firm HGGC.



“Airspace is the pioneer in tech-enabled, time-critical logistics, and I am thrilled to transition into this expanded leadership role,” said Coates. “As we continue scaling our business from a position of strength, I look forward to working with my colleagues to drive consistent sales growth and margin expansion through disciplined execution and strategic investments in key initiatives. I am most excited about redefining an entire industry with a team and product uniquely positioned to do so. Airspace is transforming the way the world’s most critical packages are delivered, and I am proud to be a part of driving that change.”



This announcement follows the appointment of former Gusto and Clutter executive Saad Shahzad as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Coates and Shahzad will work closely to drive revenue generation through strategic investment in talent and the opening of offices across the globe.



From life-saving organs to essential machinery components, Airspace is trusted to move the most time-critical shipments on time, every time. The company’s proprietary AI-powered platform completely automates routing, dispatch, and delivery. Awarded and protected by multiple patents, Airspace technology provides unrivaled speed, reliability, and transparency in time-critical logistics. With its exclusive courier network, 24/7/365 support, and AirTrace™ tracking and reporting solution, the company is rapidly scaling into new markets and industries while continuing to innovate and maximize value for its customers. it is online at www.airspace.com