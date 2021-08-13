I-24 Frontage Attracts EverWest to Third Nashville Industrial Buy

NASHVILLE, TN (August 4, 2021) – EverWest Real Estate Investors has completed its third metro Nashville industrial acquisition since the start of the pandemic with the $19.5 million purchase of 2699 Highwood Boulevard, a fully occupied warehouse asset at the interchange of I-24 and Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The 267,597-square-foot building is occupied by Goggin Warehousing LLC, who sold the property under a sale-leaseback agreement. Goggin will continue to fully occupy the building.

Max Smith and Zac Cypress from Colliers International brokered the transaction between EverWest and Hodges Investments.

The acquisition brings EverWest’s Nashville industrial footprint to almost 550,000 square feet. The company continues to seek industrial core, core-plus. value-add and development opportunities across the market.

“Nashville, and particularly the La Vergne – Smyrna corridor of I-24, is under tight industrial supply constraints, which has accelerated rent growth,” said EverWest Director of Southeast Acquisitions Tyler Williams. “This asset allowed EverWest to acquire a well-maintained and highly functional industrial building with an interstate-fronting location, which is a timeless logistical advantage.”

Located in metro Nashville’s largest industrial submarket, the 2699 building features 30’ to 38’ clear height, large truck courts, high dock door count, a food-grade certified interior and building depths suitable for multi-tenant configurations. It is situated along I-24, providing immediate interstate access and signage benefits.

About EverWest Real Estate Investors LLC

