Home Depot opens 3 DCs in Baltimore

The Home Depot has expanded its supply chain operations with the opening of three distribution centers in Baltimore, the company said this week.

The DCs are located on a 1.5 million square-foot campus in the revitalized Tradepoint Atlantic development in Sparrows Point. The facility includes three distinct operations within the campus: a market delivery operation that handles appliance delivery direct to stores or customers; a flatbed delivery center that handles oversized and bulk deliveries to Pro and DIYers direct to their job sites; and a direct fulfillment center that processes and ships a broad range of online orders to customers. The direct fulfillment center features a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station that offers a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment, according to the company.

“We’re focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers’ home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online,” Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot, said in a statement. “By investing in our supply chain, we’ll continue to meet the changing expectations of our Pro and DIY customers–getting us closer to our goal of offering same-day and next-day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population.”

The Baltimore expansion is part of a $1.2 billion supply chain investment the company began in 2017. The company is in the process of building out its network with roughly 150 facilities nationwide.

The three new Baltimore DCs are expected to create 500 full- and part-time jobs in the region, company leaders said.