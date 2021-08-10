NEWL partners with FulFillit.io to service Amazon and other online retailers

The partnership between between FulFillit.io allows online retailers to manage their inventory in both the US and Canada from one easy to use platform.

NEWL's is the first Canadian warehousing company to join the FulFillit network and will provide pick and pack services in the local market. The NEWL's state of the art facility is located in Mississauga, Ontario, which is a prime location given its proximity to the highest density city in Canada.

The Amazon marketplace has increased consumer expectations in terms of transit time, which has put significant pressure on retailers to maintain 2-day shipping services. Retailers must partner with a fulfillment company located within major cities across Canada and the US to ensure fast transit time.

Technology is evolving in the logistics industry. The FulFIllit.io platform is a cloud based solution that automates customer orders and inventory management through API connections to various online retailer outlets. Full transparency of inventory and orders are more important than ever for companies to manage their supply chain. This is especially the case with increased shipping rates from China.

Adding NEWL to the FulFIllit.io network allows customers access to the growing Canadian market. Reach out to the NEWL or FulFillit team to learn more.