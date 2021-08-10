LogicSource Expands Leadership Team with New CRO, Corporate Counsel and Managing Partners

NORWALK, Conn. (August 10, 2021) — LogicSource, the leader in purpose-built procurement services and technology, today announced the addition of four new leaders within the company. New additions include Jessica Buchok as Corporate Counsel, Rob Parillo as Chief Revenue Officer, John Buggie as Managing Partner - Client Solutions, and Oliver Kimberley as Managing Partner - Client Solutions.

“Procurement has evolved, and businesses are ready for a better approach to buying indirect goods and services. We’ve seen an acceleration in demand and rapid growth within our customer base, and now is the time to continue driving our business forward with additions to our leadership team who not only add domain expertise to their respective focuses but also further support our growth and scaling initiatives,” said David Pennino, CEO, and founder of LogicSource. “Their diverse and complementary skill sets add valuable depth to our leadership team, and I look forward to watching our business continue to evolve with their additions.”

Jessica Buchok, Corporate Counsel, joins LogicSource after 13 years at Subway, where she most recently served as lead counsel. During her time at Subway, she oversaw the company’s global portfolio of food and beverage contracts and managed the company’s legal teams across Asia-Pacific, focusing on issues related to real estate leasing, equipment leasing, franchise law and development, regulatory issues, food safety, supply chain integrity and more. As LogicSource’s Corporate Counsel, Buchok will oversee the company’s commercial contracts, legal strategic partnerships, and corporate governance.

Rob Parillo, Chief Revenue Officer, brings nearly three decades of experience driving revenue and profitability for major brands such as Gartner and The Hackett Group to LogicSource. As CRO, Parillo will be responsible for all revenue-related activities, including overseeing sales, customer success, and strategic alliances. Parillo will also guide business transformation efforts to identify new revenue opportunities for LogicSource.

John Buggie, Managing Partner - Client Solutions, brings more than 25 years of professional experience serving executive management of large global corporations on issues of strategy, organizational change, and supply chain productivity. Buggie has been a partner and leader at top management consulting firms including Kearney, AlixPartners, Ernst & Young, and Strategos, and marketing executive for Fortune 500 global corporations, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) and Brown Forman. Buggie will be responsible for leading teams to identify and capture sustainable value and profit improvement opportunities for new and existing clients.

Oliver Kimberley, Managing Partner - Client Solutions, is a global executive with 18 years of B2B experience in client services and building outsourcing solutions. Most recently, he served as the CMO of InnerWorkings Inc., a leading global marketing execution firm. As Managing Partner - Client Solutions, Kimberley will collaborate with LogicSource’s new and existing clients to deliver value, develop innovative solutions, and drive process efficiencies.

The expansion of LogicSource’s leadership team follows the recent announcement of the LogicSource Procurement Council (LPC). LPC is an exclusive group of procurement leaders including industry veterans from brands such as IBM, Nordstrom, 21st Century Fox, and Target to discuss industry trends, technologies, and market intelligence. LogicSource also recently released enhancements to the OneMarket platform, delivering purpose-built technology, superior market intelligence, and flexible services that help procurement leaders elevate their impact across the business.



About LogicSource

LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement for its clients through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of goods and services not-for-resale, which typically represents 20% of a company’s revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. Tested time and again in the marketplace, LogicSource’s proven engagement model builds profitable partnerships that achieve 4-15x ROI.