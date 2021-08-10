Menasha Corporation Publishes Annual 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Menasha Corporation, ORBIS Corporation’s parent company, has released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, an annual publication highlighting the company’s environmental, social and governance performance during calendar year 2020 and the first half of 2021.



“As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to driving the circular economy and a better world for future generations through environmentally-friendly product design, sustainable operations and material usage," said Breanna Herbert, sustainability lead at ORBIS Corporation. "This report features our latest accomplishments and innovations related to environmental sustainability, plus our social and economic performance highlights."



This year’s report includes a COVID-19 section outlining Menasha Corporation’s response and actions to the coronavirus pandemic, including its elevated focus on employee safety, support for its customers’ needs for products and services, and increased monetary support for community organizations and basic needs services.



A digital version of the report is available at: http://www.insightdigital.biz/i/1398838-2021-social-responsibility-report/0