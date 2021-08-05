Dermody Properties Leases One Building of LogistiCenter℠ at Lehigh Valley East to Mainfreight

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the lease of LogistiCenter at Lehigh Valley East, located at 460 East Moorestown Road, to Mainfreight, a global supply logistics provider with capabilities that include warehousing, domestic transport and international air and ocean freight. The company plans to begin operations in the facility on August 1.

“The Lehigh Valley is a highly desirable location for a company like Mainfreight, which was looking to expand its retail and direct-to-consumer fulfillment operations in the Eastern United States,” said Gene Preston, East Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “The area provides superior highway infrastructure, which includes Interstates 78 and 80, along with proximity to the Ports of New York and New Jersey, a solid workforce and a strong manufacturing base.”



“Mainfreight Americas’ wingspan is rapidly growing around its dedication to quality and continuous improvement,” said René van Houtum, President of Warehousing for Mainfreight. “We are excited to grow our footprint to eastern Pennsylvania, further extending the capabilities and network reach we offer to our customers. With this site, our North American footprint now covers 1.8 million square feet across ten North American regional sites.”



The other building at LogistiCenter at Lehigh Valley East, located at 450 East Moorestown Road, is available for lease. That facility features 349,920 square feet of space ideally suited for manufacturing, warehouse, distribution and logistics companies. A video of the property’s features and the surrounding area, along with the property’s leasing brochure, can be found on the Dermody Properties website.

Brian Knowles and Eric Zahniser of Lee & Associates represented Dermody Properties in the lease transaction. William Waxman, Christine Eberle, Bill Wolf and Max Wolf, all of CBRE, represented Mainfreight.

“Dermody Properties remains committed to Eastern Pennsylvania as it is a key logistics market well-suited for companies looking to relocate or grow their distribution, manufacturing or warehousing operations,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “We will continue to seek out acquisition and development opportunities that accommodate the needs of our customers, both current and prospective, within the region.”

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.