Dirk Hochhuth Joins Invata Aftermarket Sales Team

Conshohocken, PA) August, 2021 — Invata Intralogistics, provider of advanced warehouse automation solutions and next-level, AI powered Automate Warehouse Software, announced today that veteran technical sales expert Dirk Hochhuth has joined Invata as a Senior Aftermarket Account Executive.

In his new role, Hochhuth will provide new and existing Invata clients with aftermarket services focused on continuously enhancing their competitive edge through effective asset management, parts management, preventative maintenance, and continuous systems improvement efforts.

Hochhuth brings 20 years of technical sales and support experience in automated material handling to his new role along with a reputation for providing customers with timely solutions that add value to their bottom line.

“We are glad to have Dirk on the team,” said Nick Gordon, Vice President of Sales for Invata. “Aftermarket support is a key component of our sales strategy at Invata, and having a technical expert like Dirk onboard to work with our customers as their businesses grow and they take on new challenges is a win-win for our company and customers alike.”

“Invata’s aftermarket solutions enable our customers to stretch their investment dollars through continuous systems improvement and higher throughput,” said Dirk Hochhuth, Senior Aftermarket Account Executive for Invata. “I look forward to helping Invata clients strengthen their market edge through reduced costs, productivity gains, and safety enhancements.”

About Invata:

Invata Intralogistics (www.invata.com) is a multi-disciplined provider of warehouse automation solutions and next-level AI powered warehouse software for companies in ecommerce, retail, grocery, mobile phone, pharma, 3PL, returns, and more.

Pulling from a deep bench of internal disciplines, including data science, computer simulation modeling, and solutions architecture/engineering, we provide end-to-end automation solutions that empower our clients with the ability to predictably deliver on customer promises, maintain the lowest cost of goods possible, flex with demand challenges, meet growth goals, and scale with success.