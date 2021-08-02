Cleo and FourKites Partner to Increase Supply Chain Agility and Visibility for Global Logistics

Chicago-based FourKites, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, and Rockford-based Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the ecosystem integration software category, announced an integration to accelerate data exchange for carriers across the global logistics and transportation industry.

“As carriers look to open up B2B eCommerce opportunities, meet more rigid shipper and customer mandates, and stay competitive in the post-pandemic era, using Cleo’s platform to integrate data into FourKites can help them minimize complexity, increase visibility and accelerate business growth,” said Vipin Mittal, Vice President, Customer Experience, with Cleo. “Because Cleo Integration Cloud enables both API and EDI integration from the same platform, carriers will readily gain the supply chain agility and control they need to stay competitive as digital transformation proliferates.”

FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014 and has since built the world’s largest visibility platform that helps over 600 leading global brands track their shipments across every mode of transportation (road, rail, ocean, air, courier and parcel) and uses machine learning to predict exact times of arrival. This helps organizations lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and create better customer relationships.

Cleo serves over 500 logistics and transportation businesses including truckload, LTL, multimodal, freight brokerage and 3PL providers with its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) for Logistics & Transportation solution. Over the past year, Cleo’s CIC for Logistics & Transportation solution has gained significant adoption – processing record-breaking transaction volumes representing 175% year-over-year growth.

Using the newly available integration, Cleo will serve as an integration broker, providing the connections that enable carriers of all types to access FourKites’ APIs, accelerating their trading partner onboarding and improving supply chain visibility by enabling seamless data integration between CIC and the FourKites platform.

“FourKites is always seeking data exchange methods and tools that drive efficiency and ease for our carrier partners as they transition to digital freight,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President, Carrier Strategy and Operations at FourKites. “Our collaboration with Cleo is beneficial for carriers seeking to gain competitive advantage through improved supply chain visibility and agility. The fact that the Cleo Integration Cloud platform now has the ability to connect and integrate carriers with the FourKites platform means carriers can sidestep the complex and cumbersome EDI integration development that previously held them back, which will drive immediate operational efficiencies and bottom-line improvements.”