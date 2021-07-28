Yale Wins Two Green Awards for Broad Range of Lift Truck Power Options

GREENVILLE, N.C. (July 28, 2021) – The Yale® Power Suite has earned two new industry accolades for providing warehouses and other material handling operations with the broadest range of power sources, available across a comprehensive line of lift trucks. Yale has been named a 2021 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics and a Top Green Provider by Food Logistics.

The Yale Power Suite empowers customers with unrestricted choice of electric power sources and traditional internal combustion engines:

• Factory integrated lithium-ion trucks from Yale are designed to take advantage of the space-saving form factor of lithium-ion, combining the emissions and efficiency benefits of the power source with improved ergonomics for a more comfortable – and productive – operator.

• Lithium-ion ready lift trucks are set up from the factory or the field to run on either traditional lead-acid batteries or lithium-ion power, providing the freedom and flexibility to change between power sources by simply using the truck display or controller.

• Hydrogen fuel cells refuel in as little as three minutes and provide consistent performance with no power degradation until depletion like an internal combustion engine, but they produce zero harmful emissions and offer the maintenance-friendly attributes of electric power.

• Lead-acid batteries produce no emissions while in operation, helping facilities meet standards for air quality or sustainability goals. The maturity of this electric technology helps provide a lower up-front cost to take advantage of the benefits of electric power.

• EPA-certified internal combustion engine (ICE) trucks from Yale provide exceptional durability and consistent power delivery, even in demanding, high-capacity applications. The full range of Yale® ICE-powered lift trucks have the necessary EPA and CARB emission certifications and are available to be ordered.

“As the growing trend towards lift truck electrification gains even more momentum, Yale is at the forefront, providing a full set of choices that empower operations to help them get the best results for their business,” says Brad Long, Brand Marketing Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Our goal is to make it easier for customers to shift their fleet to electric when the time is right for their business, while also providing a reliable, fully emissions-certified complement of ICE-powered trucks to fit the diverse needs of material handling operations.”

This robust range of options provides operations with the freedom to make a lift truck power source decision based on their business and sustainability parameters, instead of constraints like limited power options or availability of power sources only on a limited range of forklift models. Power experts from Yale guide businesses through a consultative process to help make the right lift truck power choice for their operation based on requirements for emissions, labor, cost, maintenance, space and more.

The awards represent Yale’s 10th time being named a Green Supply Chain Partner and seventh time as a Top Green Provider. Yale has been engineering and manufacturing electric lift trucks for decades, with over 20 green award wins from these logistics industry publications and others.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people world-wide.



YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions



