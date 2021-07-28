Logistics Plus Receives 2021 Forward Award from the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership

ERIE, PA (July 28, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it was presented with the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership (ERCGP) 2021 Forward Award. The annual Forward Award honors the achievements of local businesses making a practice of building a world-class workforce by recognizing best practices in workplace flexibility, recruiting, retention and development. Recipients demonstrate an attitude of excellence and outstanding achievement through creative solutions and excel in supporting and reinforcing their company's values.

ERCGP included the following statement in the awards program: Under the leadership of Jim Berlin, LP has grown into one of the nation's most respected and innovative logistics and supply chain solution providers. Not only has the company grown since its inception, but LP also prides itself on recruiting a diverse and talented workforce. Provides a workspace that is flexible and dynamic as the people who fill it. They continue to invest in downtown revitalization projects, contribute to several local non-profit initiatives and encourage employee participation at fundraising events. They have received national recognition and won awards for Best Workplaces, and have been certified as a Great Place to Work.

"Next week, we celebrate our 25th anniversary," said Scott Frederick, the company's vice president of marketing and LTL carrier relations, who accepted the award on behalf of Logistics Plus. "As we've grown, we've been very fortunate to receive a lot of different awards over the years. But it is awards like the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership Forward Award, which recognize the work LP does within the Erie community, the jobs we create, and the workplace we've cultivated; these have special meaning to Jim and LP, and so we are both humbled and appreciative."

About the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is the voice of the business community providing advocacy and access to people, information, and education. Benefits, programs, services, and events are designed to enhance the success of the businesses in their membership. And its membership investment supports a diverse and ongoing economic development effort that benefits the entire region. Visit eriepa.com to learn more.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; Ukraine; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.