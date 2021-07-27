BlueGrace Logistics Expands Integration with Trucker Tools, Adds Time-Saving Book-It-Now® App

RESTON, VA and TAMPA, FL -- July 27, 2021 – BlueGrace Logistics and Trucker Tools announced today that BlueGrace has expanded its collaboration with Trucker Tool’s industry-leading digital freight management platform, adding the Book-It-Now® one-click booking app to the suite of time-saving tools available to independent owner-operators and truckload fleets.

Book-It-Now® is part of the popular Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, connecting truckers with Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers on a digital platform that simplifies the process of finding and securing truckload shipments. It presents to dispatchers and owner-operators, on their smartphone or tablet, real-time available loads with pricing and enables one-click load acceptance and confirmation.

“As we looked at developing more carrier tools, we wanted to lean into a tech-provider that had the same vision that our carrier base was already familiar with,” noted Mark Ford, BlueGrace chief operating officer. “Ultimately, our long-term relationship with Trucker Tools, the alignment of our product road maps, and the opportunity to quickly bring to market a convenient and efficient feature in high demand by truckers sealed the decision.”

BlueGrace previously integrated Trucker Tools real-time shipment visibility and predictive freight-matching apps, enhancing shipment in-transit information and capacity management with carriers. This week the company went live with Book-It-Now®, which provides truckers with easy-to-use, automated one-click load booking and confirmation.



“It’s all about providing that frictionless experience for the driver and carrier and making it as easy as possible to do business with BlueGrace,” Ford emphasized.

The booking app “improves the driver experience and provides a convenient way to get our freight directly in front of our carriers, updating the information as the day goes on,” Ford noted. He added that it also enables carriers to select and book loads available not just today but in advance, aligned with where they want to run in the future.

“They’re not waiting until they are empty; they can select and book pick-ups two-to-three days out as a self-service on their smartphone, with one click without the need to talk with someone,” Ford stated. He noted the ability of drivers to access Book-It-Now® available loads 24/7 as being a significant benefit, since you can post upcoming loads in Book-It-Now® on a Friday, for example, and have carriers book automatically over the weekend, which helps minimize typical Monday capacity issues.

Ultimately the digital freight management tools reduce wasted downtime and enable truckers to handle more loads per month, maximizing utilization, revenue and sustainable profits.

“BlueGrace is responding to its carrier community and their desire for easy-to-use digital tools that simplify how they work, save them time, and help them build a sustainably profitable business,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. “We’re excited to expand our collaboration with BlueGrace and help them advance their journey toward increasing carrier engagement, productivity and loyalty.”

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Tampa, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida’s most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With over nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

About Trucker Tools

Based in Reston, Va., Trucker Tools is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by nearly 1.4 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book-It-Now®, the industry’s first “one-click” digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.