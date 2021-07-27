Transplace’s Third Quarter 2021 Logistics Market Update Report and Webinar

Transplace, the leading provider of advanced logistics technology and solutions, announces its Third Quarter 2021 Logistics Market Update Report and Webinar with strategies for greater supply chain stability in the face of industry-wide imbalances and uncertainty.

Logistics and supply chain professionals are invited to a complimentary webinar on August 4 at 1 p.m. ET to access the full report. Attendees will learn about transportation trends and economic indicators from Transplace SVP of Data Science & Engineering, Matt Harding, and Transplace SVP of Consulting & Network Services, Ben Cubitt. Transplace CMO Carmen Palo will moderate the enlightening event, featuring a live audience Q&A.

During the webinar, discover data-backed intelligence and best practices for North American and European shippers to advance logistics strategies, including:

• Strong recommendations for cultivating shipper-carrier partnerships and collaborations, including frequent bids and rates revisions to reduce capacity risk and mitigate cost increases

• Suggestions for improving forecast accuracy to raise allocations on extremely tight lanes for both import and export

• Vital guidance for adding secondary carriers who may grow if volumes increase or core carrier services falter

• Assistance for staying watchful of market conditions and exploring new modes of transportation

• Advice on alternate ports that may have higher freight rates but are less congested, such as Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia and Mobile

Logistics, supply chain and transportation professionals are invited to register for the August 4 webinar

