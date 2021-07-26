East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Names Trip Kennickell Manager of Business Development of its New

ELIZABETH, NJ – July 26, 2021 – East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry, announced today it has named Trip Kennickell Manager, Business Development of its Savannah market location. In this role, Trip will be responsible for growing and developing East Coast Warehouse’s presence in Savannah, where, beginning August 1, the company will leverage its port-based expertise to offer temperature-controlled warehousing, container drayage, local and regional trucking, and national freight brokerage services.

A consummate business leader with extensive experience in project and relationship management across government and commercial industries, Trip brings 20 years of sales and business development experience to East Coast Warehouse. Throughout his career, he has built long-lasting relationships, which have translated successfully across the various job duties and industries with which he has worked.

“Trip has a strong track record of leadership and team building, which will be key as we work to build up our Savannah operation,” said Kevin Daly, East Coast Warehouse’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are confident he will not only help us to develop a strong internal team in Savannah, but he will also help to cultivate our customer base in the market.”

Trip joins East Coast Warehouse from REDCON Solutions Group, where he served as Vice President, and was responsible for the daily operations of the business, supervised all aspects of the company’s procedures and plans, and managed the business development team. In addition to his role at REDCON, Trip worked for The Kennickell Group, where he served as National Sales Manager, leading advanced communication, strategic planning, and sales management experience to provide optimized support and leadership.

“Throughout his career, Trip has demonstrated both the ability to successfully lead internal teams and the capacity to implement plans to drive customer satisfaction and sales growth for long-term results. He will be an excellent addition to our team,” adds Daly.

Trip has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Georgia and is expected to receive his Master of Business Administration from the University of Saint Mary this year.

About East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

