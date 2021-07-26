Schneider Electric Power Products Division to equip customers with the most sustainable & efficiency

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Rohan Kelkar as the new Executive Vice-President of Power Products global business. Kelkar will continue to drive the division's electrical distribution transformation business and to develop innovative solutions, delivering more sustainable, efficient, connected, and circular products to the market.



Rohan takes over from Nadège Petit, who was appointed as Chief Innovation Officer.



Having served as Schneider Electric's Senior Vice President, Power Products, North America, since 2019, Rohan brings more than 22 years of experience, working for leading multinational corporations. His experience spans multiple disciplines, including Global Operations, Services, R&D, Product development, and Business management.



Based in Atlanta, Georgia (USA), Rohan will report directly to Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice-President of Energy Management and a member of the Executive Committee at Schneider Electric. He will be charged with spearheading innovation to deliver a greener, future-fit portfolio of products that help every Schneider partner and customer worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation and sustainability journeys successfully. He will focus on building Schneider Electric's flagship innovations, solutions and work with customers and partners across the ecosystem.



Under his leadership, the division aims to deliver simplified, open, and digital solutions to the marketplace, driving meaningful outcomes. Some of the latest innovations include revolutionary PrismaSeT Active, New Generation ComPacT, and TeSys motor controls.



In his new role, Rohan will also focus on empowering partners with dedicated resources and tools, including collaboration within Schneider Electric Exchange, a platform which encourages transformative and collaborative development across the ecosystem of partners.



Rohan will also focus on identifying ways to drive sustainable innovation through technology, helping Schneider's customers and partners position themselves as market leaders, as they bring new technologies into the world to address their clients' needs.



Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice-President of Power Products, said: "The convergence of IT & OT, combined with the increasingly digital and electric world, allows us to offer smart interoperable solutions, systems, and products that do not cost more to build and commission while bringing substantial cost efficiencies and operational synergies to the marketplace. Digital technologies are a catalyst for business growth. Yet, the inherent complexities that digital transformation projects bring with them may cause decision paralysis and implementation delays. This is why our goal is to face up to the digital challenge and enable the market through 'Partnerships of the Future' by equipping our partners with strategies, solutions, and services for increased sustainability and efficiency."



Partnerships of the Future go beyond solutions, technologies, and pieces of training. They provide Schneider Electric's customers with future-facing opportunities to better navigate the new digital and electric world, create a pathway for transformation and collaboration, and design strategies to win more business.



Rohan gained his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, NY, and holds an MBA from Emory University, USA.