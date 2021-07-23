GreyOrange Named Top Performer and 2021 Technology Leader in Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

GreyOrange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System (FOS) and Ranger™ Robot Series, has been recognized as a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix™: Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), 2021 report published in July 2021.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of the global AMR market and competitively analyzes and ranks leading AMR vendors. This research provides strategic information technology buyers can use to evaluate the capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position of different vendors, and for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies. A visual representation of the relative strengths of market participants is accompanied by strategic insights on how each company ranks compared to competitors when evaluating various performance parameters based on technology excellence and customer impact.

From the SPARK Matrix report regarding GreyOrange:

“GreyOrange’s robust product portfolio and its initiative to combine artificial intelligence and machine learning with robotics help organizations optimize their operations and meet pressing fulfillment needs. The company also leverages vertical space utilization and N-deep technology to handle large and complex fulfillment warehouse operations and fulfill customer demand in an ever-growing environment. GreyOrange’s top key differentiators include GreyMatter FOS, advanced algorithms, dynamic master framework, dashboards and commercial centers.”

Other points that contribute to GreyOrange’s industry leader position include:

The ability of GreyMatter FOS to orchestrate a wide range of AI-powered AMRs that automate various order fulfillment processes while working collaboratively with their human counterparts in warehouses, distribution centers, micro fulfillment centers, store-based ecommerce centers and other types of fulfillment nodes.

A dynamic master framework capable of integrating with and handling Ranger Robots and GreyMatter software to deliver agility, accuracy and ideal workflows for efficient fulfillment outcomes.

A strong geographical presence in North America, followed by the European Union and APAC.

Strong vertical industry relevance in e-commerce, omnichannel retail, fashion, home improvement/home goods, sports equipment, electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare and life sciences, and third-party logistics (3PL)

GreyOrange Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Samay Kohli noted, “We integrate robots and AI-enabled software built on a language designed for fluidity, persistence and real-time decision-making so our customers can modernize fulfillment based on contemporary consumer demands for speed, quality, choice, accuracy and sustainability. We’re pleased to see the advancements we’ve delivered to the market recognized in our leadership position in the SPARK Matrix, and we plan to continue expanding our leadership through practical innovations that keep our customers ahead of their competitors in satisfying the demands of modern consumers.”