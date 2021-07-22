Realterm Logistics Acquires Secured Parking Facility and Maintenance Shop in Conley, Georgia

Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a 27.48-acre secured truck and trailer parking facility located at 4060 Koppers Court, Conley, GA. Situated outside of downtown Atlanta, the newly-constructed parking facility features full perimeter fencing, site lighting, an automated sliding gate and state-of-the-art security cameras.

Additionally, the property includes a 12,395-square-foot building which can be used as a maintenance shop or offices. The parking facility is fully leased to a single tenant while the maintenance shop is vacant and available for lease.

“Secured parking facilities such as 4060 Koppers Court are key to the e-commerce supply chain and highly sought after,” said Arnie Capute, Associate Vice President, Eastern Acquisitions. “With parking space for 394 trailers, 36 cabs and 79 autos, this expansive property is a strong addition to our portfolio.”

The property is situated near I-285 and I-675 and is in close proximity to Atlanta’s most critical logistics routes, including easy access to Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport. As e-commerce usage puts more stress on supply chains, truck and trailer parking has become a necessity for many companies because these assets indirectly support warehouses and distribution centers.

“The combination of this property’s great location, size, and its ability to accommodate both fleet maintenance and secure storage operations is appealing to trucking and logistics operations, and will ensure the strong performance of this investment for years to come,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager.

Highlights of the property include:

 Land area: 27.48 acres

 Parking: 394 trailer spaces, 36 cab spaces and 79 auto spaces

 Square feet: 12,395 SF maintenance shop/office

 Access: I-285 and I-675

Stephen Bridges of JLL and Adam Richards of Reliant Real Estate Partners represented Realterm and the Seller, respectively, and facilitated the transaction.

A photo of the secured parking facility and maintenance shop can be found here.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $7 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate Accessthroughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.