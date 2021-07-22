Axele Hosts Free Webinar “8 Ways Carriers Can Win at Finding the Best Loads Fast”

Dallas, TX—July 22, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will host a free webinar, “8 Ways Carriers Can Win at Finding the Best Loads Fast,” on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET. Industry experts, Scott Anderson and Dean Croke of DAT Freight & Analytics, along with Robert Ramirez of Axele, will share how to find the best loads fast and make them as profitable as possible.

“Over 97 percent of truckload carriers are small-to-midsized and need powerful tools to compete against bigger carriers,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder, Axele. “The Axele TMS offers many advanced features found in an enterprise transportation management system, yet it is affordable for smaller truckload carriers, helping them to succeed and grow profits quickly.”

The free webinar will help carriers to optimize their load board experience by:

• Searching smart and checking rates

• Triangular routing/suggested higher paying routes

• Using Lanemakers



Attendees will learn how to put their knowledge into action and capitalize on current market conditions and freight lanes. They will also learn how to improve their order-to-cash experience by optimizing opportunities with the artificial intelligence built into the Axele TMS. Carriers will know their true profit margins before they ever accept a load.

About the Speakers:

• Scott Anderson, Sales Manager, DAT Freight & Analytics has served for more than 15 years as a transportation industry expert, focusing on delivering value throughout the customer experience. Scott holds a degree from Oregon State University.

• Dean Croke, Principal Analyst at DAT Freight & Analytics. Prior to joining DAT, Dean led the freight market intelligence team at FreightWaves. Originally from a family-owned and operated trucking business in Australia, Dean completed nearly 2 million miles in Australia as a long-distance truck driver. He received a BA in Transport & Logistics from Deakin University.

• Robert Ramirez leads Axele’s sales and business development teams and brings over 20 years of experience at companies including IBM and Paragon Software helping businesses of all sizes optimize their operations with leading edge technology. Robert holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from Bellevue University College of Business.

To register for the webinar, click here.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.