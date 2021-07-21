Crane Worldwide Logistics adds capacity to address challenging market conditions

With escalating price increases for regular shipments, significant delays on ocean freight, and planning and forecasting in flux, the COVID-19 impact on supply chains creates severe turbulence in all areas of the supply chain. Demand is outstripping supply with economic recovery efforts, escalating the requirement for raw materials to finished goods.

"Supply chains work efficiently when forecasting and demand planning is based upon predictable scenarios," comments Keith Winters, CEO at Crane Worldwide Logistics. "As we see many countries now emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, stability is certainly not the 'new normal,' and this is creating a tremendous impact on global operations," he adds.

"Capacity is a key challenge right now, our team has recently completed an additional rotation of a chartered vessel from Shanghai to Houston, Texas, and further sailings will be added to our schedule in response to our client's requirements. We intend to be as flexible as possible in response to market demands. Some companies are operating at crisis point, and we are committed to providing logistics support with our service, people and technology with the sense of urgency that is needed right now."

Cincinnati warehouse Crane Worldwide is expanding its contract logistics footprint rapidly in response to market conditions, recently adding over 1M sq. ft. of warehouse space in Cincinnati which is due to accept aircraft deliveries in August. The company is also operating regular air freight charters from Shanghai to Columbus' Rickenbacker airport to support clients struggling with capacity from China to the United States.

In Columbus, the company operates four facilities and a 775,000 sq. ft. (72.000 sq. m) warehouse to accommodate additional inventory requirements. Crane’s domestic trucking service provides deliveries to multiple locations throughout the United States.

"Responsiveness to the market is key right now, and this provides a great opportunity for Crane Worldwide Logistics to demonstrate our flexibility and personal touch, which has always been a key foundation of our company's values. That is how great partnerships are built in the long term, through trust, teamwork, and collaboration, particularly when facing unprecedented challenges", Winters adds.