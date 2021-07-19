Axele TMS Tops 5K Users and 40K Loads, Closes out 1stH 2021 w/10X Growth in Monthly Recurring Rev.

Dallas, TX—July 13, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that it closed out the first half of 2021 with over 5,200 users registered and 40,000 loads processed, plus an impressive increase in monthly recurring revenue of over 10X since January. In its first 90 days of commercialization last fall, Axele had added 1,000 users and 10,000 loads, and now, just eight months in, is reflecting accelerated adoption by truckload carriers looking to automate transportation processes to improve workflow, streamline operations, and generate more profitable loads.

“The Axele TMS brings structure to chaotic manual operations that trouble small to mid-size carrier operations,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. “For free or a small fee, users find that the advanced features, such as asset tracking, smart trip planning, operational dashboards, and more, often found in enterprise transportation management systems, bring quick order to the chaos. Built with Optym’s optimization technology, the Axele TMS sorts through thousands of options for load and trip planning within seconds to present carriers with the best, most profitable options.”

Axele enhances the TMS with additional connections to loads boards, ELDs, maps, factoring solutions, and accounting systems. Some of the latest enhancements include:

• Partnership and integration with the DAT load board so carriers can find the best loads fast

• Partnership and integration with Apex Capital’s freight factoring solution for quicker payment and improved cash flow

• Integration with more ELDs, such as EROAD, Geotab, JJKeller, and TrackEnsure

• Expense module that supports IFTA and fuel card data import

• Integration of drivers’ hours of service data with load planning

• Support for team drivers, allowing dispatchers and trip planners to visualize drivers’ schedulers on a Gantt chart, ensuring no overlap of loads for proper planning

“The Axele TMS is fast becoming the industry standard for truckload carriers. Its one-stop-shop and ease-of-use have hastened the adoption of the TMS,” adds Ahuja.

Says Amanda Schuier, Transportation Manager at Quality Transport, "I did much research, and I had many people asking me why I went with Axele. I wasn’t finding what I wanted and needed from other providers. Smaller fleets sometimes feel like they don’t matter. There’s no reason we shouldn’t get the same technology that bigger fleets get, at a rate we can afford.”

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.