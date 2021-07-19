Nick Gordon Named Vice President of Sales at Invata Intralogistics

(Conshohocken, PA) July, 2021 — Invata Intralogistics, provider of advanced warehouse automation solutions and next-level AI powered “Automate” warehouse software, announced today that Nick Gordon has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Sales.

In his new role, Gordon will execute Invata’s strategic sales efforts, drive growth initiatives, and lead the sales and aftermarket teams.

Gordon brings a decade of sales leadership in warehouse automation and material handling to his new role. He is being promoted from within at Invata where he has helped curate a strong roster of clients.

“Having spent the last three years at Invata as Director of Business Development, Nick is already viewed as a trusted advisor and automation expert by our clients and partners,” said Ron Adams, Chief Revenue Officer for Invata. "As our clients navigate new ways to capitalize on the explosive growth in supply chain solutions, Nick is well positioned to help lead Invata in achieving its short- and long-term goals by assisting our clients in achieving theirs.”

“At Invata, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the warehouse automation and material handling expertise they need to secure their market edge,” said Nick Gordon, Vice President of Sales at Invata. “To do so, we pull from a deep bench of internal disciplines, including data science, computer simulation modeling, and solutions architecture/engineering to produce innovative automation and robotics solutions that deliver a competitive advantage. As a result of these efforts, Invata has achieved record growth this year. I look forward to helping continue that trend in the months and years ahead.”