JLE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIGITAL DISPATCH WITHIN THE COMPANY’S PROPRIETARY DriverOS™ TECHNOLOGY

PITTSBURGH, PA, JULY 6, 2021: JLE Industries, one of the fastest-growing Flatbed freight solutions providers in North America, announced it has completed the integration of proprietary, digital dispatch and intelligent load-planning capabilities with its core DriverOS™ technology suite. An enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform, DriverOS™ will now include the first internally managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry.

“The model we are transforming is an analog, forced dispatched model where the commercial vehicle operator has less to say in the sequence. We built DriverOS™ to be a true collaboration platform, where the vision is complete decentralization of the load-haul value decision taking place at the driver level,” said Evan Pohaski, President & CEO, JLE Industries. “We scale the freight supply, intelligently organize that on our software platform, use mobile to distribute the freight to our network of professional flatbed talent, and buttress all that with an incredible, unmatched support and success team comprised of hard-working, genuine folks.”

This feature will be immediately available to all professional drivers in the company’s network through JLE’s proprietary DriverOS™ mobile application. Optimized for iOS and Android devices, the functionality enables JLE to move one step closer to delivering an enterprise-grade, end-to-end operating platform in which complete decentralization of the load selection decision becomes the de facto standard for the commercial vehicle operator.

“This is an evolutionary leap in the Flatbed industry’s asset-based operating model because it addresses systemic, real-world problems that tend to compound with scale,” noted Evan Pohaski. “Because this is principally a people business, those problems do not go away the bigger you get – they become harder to solve. Compounding the ability to scale organically, mode innovation is incredibly hard to execute in Flatbed where irregular, point-to-point hauls represent the majority of national load volume and so much of the service delivery takes place outside of the cab of the truck - unlike Van or Refrigerated. That’s why we focus our capital and efforts on building operating systems that have transformational potential on model level.”

DriverOS™ is JLE’s direct challenge to the trucking stereotype of an archaic, analog industry that views commercial vehicle operators as replaceable assets that have little control over what ultimately affects their earnings, home time and professional experience. “The new freight marketplace features and planning modules within DriverOS™ will enable our operating teams to further individualize and professionalize the driver experience, deeply engaging them in load-haul value decisions, while automating many of the critical-path workflow activities that go into managing cadence in a high-constraint environment,” said Raymond Gamrat, Executive Vice President, JLE Industries. “The recent innovations our Data Science team has made in automated freight pricing and programmatic acquisition across our enterprise and mid-market shipper accounts has allowed JLE to continue to put world-class, high-fidelity freight options in front of our growing base of professional flatbed talent.”

In the first quarter in 2021, JLE successfully launched a beta version of DriverOS™ in mobile, enabling its professional flatbed talent to become fully engaged in load acquisition, organization and allocation sequences. Notes Eric Schleicher, Vice President of Customer Success for JLE, “The DriverOS™ mobile application is putting the control where it should be – in the hands of our most valuable resources. One of the reasons JLE has experienced such remarkable success in driver growth and retention – dual pain points on the asset side of the ledger – is because we consider our drivers as true partners in the success of our company and of our clients. Our investment in DriverOS™ directly reflects this ethos.”

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North American’s expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries’ defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

Learn more at jleindustries.com