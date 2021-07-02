GLOBAL AUTOMATION LEADER FANUC ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF 750,000TH ROBOT

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – (July 1, 2021) – FANUC CORPORATION, the world’s leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and factory automation has announced the production of its 750,000th industrial robot, representing a record high point in the robotics industry.

Currently, FANUC is capable of producing 11,000 robots per month in fully automated factories that use its own robots to make robots, controllers and machine tools that offer world-renowned reliability, precision, speed and easy operation.

“With 750,000 robots installed globally, FANUC has become a household name in manufacturing,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America. I’d like to thank our customers, Authorized System Integrators, suppliers and employees for helping us achieve such an impressive and important milestone.”

FANUC’s customer base covers a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, consumer goods, medical and pharmaceutical, warehousing, and many more. “Now more than ever manufacturers are embracing automation and robotics to solve production challenges. I’m proud to say that FANUC is in a position to meet the growing demands for easy-to-use automation solutions that help our customers increase efficiencies, improve their competitive position, and realize a quick ROI. We look forward to helping as many companies as possible achieve their goals.”

