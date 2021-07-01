Everstream Analytics Continues Growth, Names Julie Gerdeman CEO

Everstream Analytics has named Julie Gerdeman as CEO, continuing a phase of accelerated growth for the supply chain risk analytics company.

Julie Gerdeman was most recently the CEO of HealthPay24 and previously held leadership positions at SAP Ariba, J.P. Morgan Chase and American Express. David Shillingford, who led Everstream through its spinout from DHL and acquisition of Riskpulse, moves to Chief Strategy Officer.

“The pandemic and ongoing disruptions to supply and demand have put resilience and agility at the top of supply chain executives’ agendas,” said Shillingford. “During this time of continuous upheaval, more agile and resilient companies have outperformed their peers. The companies that are leveraging supply chain risk within their strategy have been able to use predictive analytics to get ahead of disruptions and react faster than their competitors.”

In 2018, Everstream—then known as Resilience360—was spun out from DHL, merged with weather analysis company Riskpulse in 2020 and rebranded as Everstream in March 2021.

“I am grateful for the effort that has gone into bringing these unique assets together. To acquire and successfully integrate two businesses is a daunting task under normal circumstances; to do this during a pandemic is a huge achievement," said Gerdeman. "I look forward to working with David, the team, our DHL colleagues, and our strategic partners to continue to meet and exceed our customers’ needs and accelerate our growth. To be the only company that can enable end-to-end predictive risk insights at this particular moment in time is a unique and exciting opportunity.”

In the past several months, Everstream has advised companies on mitigating the impact of the Yantian port COVID-19 outbreak in Shenzhen, the congestion at ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and the Suez Canal blockage.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration’s released a 100-Day Review of Supply Chain Vulnerabilities. The commentary reveals the structural weaknesses in global supply chains which threaten U.S. economic security and what companies can do to mitigate the risks and keep supply chains running amid changing regulations.