Create Zones for Better Control in Accumulation and Assembly Applications with Dorner’s ERT250 Conveyor

HARTLAND, Wis., (June 30, 2021) — As automation becomes more integrated into medium- and heavy-load accumulation and assembly applications, the need for conveyors with zoning capabilities increases. Dorner’s Edge Roller Technology (ERT®250) precision edge roller pallet and tray handling conveyors are engineered specifically to handle zone functionality.

Creating zones along a conveyor is an important feature for applications where product accumulates before moving on to a downstream action, or for assembly applications where product moves from one stage to the next. Primarily, zones are important as they prevent pallets from bumping into each other during movement (known as back pressure) which can disturb product orientation or even damage more delicate products.

The solution is to create no-contact zones along the conveyor. These zones offer precision traffic control of product through zone roller technology that’s powered by a patented linear gearbox drive system. Creating zones is accomplished by simply removing a lower gear to locate a split between zones. Each zone acts independently of other zones and is powered by a brushless DC gearmotor.

The ERT250 uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction (a byproduct often seen in belt-driven platforms). The ERT250 uses pallet sensors and control logic to determine when a pallet is free to move forward, or if a pallet is stopped downstream. If a pallet is required to stop, it will stop in the next zone. Motors operate only when pallets advance forward or reverse. Multiple zones can be created on a single conveyor. Using zones reduces the number of stacked-up pallets, while still providing effective accumulation capabilities.

The ERT250 is also ideal for applications calling for pallet or tray handling with no- and low-back pressure accumulation, and cleanroom applications such as medical product or device manufacturing, assembly, packaging and others.

Technical specifications for single and multiple zones on the ERT250 include:

Widths 100 mm to 960 mm wide

38 mm diameter rollers on 50 mm centers

Loads up to 250 lbs. per pallet or tray

Loads up to 15 lbs. per roller

150 mm long tray minimum

Speeds up to 37 m (121 feet) per minute

Aluminum frame with two T-slots

Energy efficient brushless DC gearmotors and controllers; motor controllers use Ethernet IP for easy communication

Reversible

Automation modules (240 mm width minimum)

Navigate 90° and 180° corners

Lift and transfer

Lift and locate

90° pusher

For more information on zoning capabilities of Dorner’s Edge Roller Technology (ERT250) Conveyor, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.

Hartland, Wisconsin-based Dorner is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality conveyors and related equipment. Since 1966, companies from around the world have turned to Dorner conveyors for greatly improved efficiency and productivity. For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.