Atlantic Logistics names Darlene Batten as Accounting Services Manager

Jacksonville, Fla. – June 30, 2021 - Atlantic Logistics is pleased to announce Darlene Batten as Accounting Services Manager. Batten will oversee and manage general accounting functions, bookkeeping, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, payroll, daily bank deposits, monthly reconciliations, establish customer credit worthiness, and set credit limits, among others for the professional brokerage, third party logistics (3PL) business. She will report directly to the company’s controller, Clayton Rowe, to help grow the organization with a focus on truckloads, flatbed, refrigerated, van, and government transportation services.

Since 2004, Batten has vast experience as a professional accounting specialist and financial administrator. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Phoenix University in Murrieta, California and an associate degree in Business Administration, Management and Real Estate Studies from Mt. San Jacinto College in San Jacinto, California. She also holds a Florida Department of Education, Florida Educator’s Certificate to teach Business Education for students in grades 6 through twelve, and she holds a Florida Real Estate License.

Batten spent many years travelling and living in the U.S. and abroad with her husband who served in the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years. Batten and her family reside in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, Fla.

With the addition of Batten, Atlantic Logistics has grown to 43 employees in the firm’s corporate building complex headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville and 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla.

Notably, Batten is well-known as Sister Batten and D. Tina Batten, a published author, playwright, director, actress, filmmaker, motivator, and spiritual leader. Since the age of 15, she has followed biblical teachings as a creative and devout woman while leading church and gospel choirs and performance groups in the Bronx, NY, San Diego, Calif., Jacksonville, Fla., and other locations.

Establishing her nom de plumes as Sister Batten and D. Tina Batten, she has realized her hard work and diligence to create safe havens for youth, adults, and families, and those less fortunate as they follow her ministry. She has written, produced, and directed stage plays including Second Chance Trilogy, First Women of The Gospel Interactive Dinner Show, Giving Thanks to Jesus Memorial weekend gospel jam, and more.

Batten continues to reach deep into the hearts of all people to help and bring forth a change in their lives through her dramatic productions. Her latest subject topics includes Encourage Yourself In The Lord; She Never Lost Her Praise; It Ain’t Over Til’ God Say It’s Over!; If Not For The Lord, Where Would I Be?, and The Portraits of Life.

Her new book, The Prayer Warrior, is a suspenseful Christian fantasy written in collaboration with Batten’s friend and San Diego, Calif. -based author Traci Wooden-Carlisle. The book portrays modern day professionals as fictional characters experiencing challenges between the natural and the spiritual realm and their ultimate draw to intrigue and biblical insights as they experience the ramifications of each character’s life-altering decisions. Prayer Warrior is a term used by many evangelicals and other Christians to refer to anyone who is committed to praying for others. The book is available on Kindle at amazon.com.

According to Atlantic Logistics, CEO Rob Hooper, he commends and supports Batten for her professionalism, and creative, spiritual work life balance as the company encourages the centered way of life for all employees. “We are proud to have Darlene join the team and continue our closely knit business tradition while adding precision capabilities,” said Hooper. “Atlantic Logistics strives to constantly grow, innovate, and improve its services, and we understand that earning our client’s business is a daily task as we thrive on that challenge.”

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and has experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generate $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.