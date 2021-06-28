Milestone Opens New Corporate Headquarters in St. Charles, Missouri

ST. CHARLES, MO (JUNE 22, 2021) Milestone Equipment Holdings, a national leader in transportation equipment leasing solutions, announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in the vibrant Streets of St. Charles complex effective June 21, 2021.

This custom-built office features abundant natural light, an open floor plan and flexible workspaces to support the collaborative culture of the local team. Additionally, it features spacious training and meeting facilities to support the company's learning & development initiatives and other needs of team members throughout its nationwide branch network.

"We are very excited about the move to our new office and our ability to design it from the ground up," said Don Clayton, Milestone's chief executive officer. "We have experienced tremendous growth the past few years, and this move allows us to better meet the current and future needs of our entire team and our customers. Just as importantly, the dynamic environment at the Streets of St. Charles provides a convenient and productive experience for visiting team members and guests, while furthering our efforts to be an employer of choice in our local market."

The address of Milestone's new corporate headquarters is 1520 S. Fifth Street, Suite 270, St. Charles MO 63301.