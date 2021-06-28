Today is the third annual National Logistics Day!

ERIE, PA (June 28, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, invites you to join the entire logistics industry in celebrating the third annual National Logistics Day to recognize and appreciate the importance that logistics plays in our national and global economies.

It is estimated that the transportation and warehousing segment in the U.S. alone accounts for over 5.5 million jobs and that all logistics activities account for nearly 8% of everything we make and sell. The third-party logistics segment alone represents a $200 billion industry and employs more than 126,000 men and women with a payroll exceeding $7.5 billion annually.

The first National Logistics Day was established on June 28, 2019, by Logistics Plus and registered with the National Day Calendar. Numerous city, county, and state institutions have officially endorsed it, and the U.S. House of Representatives issued a formal Congressional Record honoring June 28 as a National Logistics Day. Last year, the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) – the definitive voice for the logistics industry – has been actively advancing National Logistics Day throughout the industry.

“We are extremely proud of our 25-year history in this industry and our TIA membership this past decade,” said Scott Frederick, Vice President, Marketing & LTL Carrier Relations for Logistics Plus. “Along with our 3PL industry peers, it’s rewarding to see the many awesome jobs we create for our employees and the interesting supply chain challenges we solve for our customers. Logistics is important and deserving of its own day of celebration.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic put our industry and our members in the spotlight,” said Anne Reinke, TIA President & CEO. “TIA Members have worked tirelessly juggling and addressing the huge demand on household goods and filling gaps in both shipper and carrier capacity wherever they could. Now that the logistics industry is better known, it is incumbent upon all of us, but most especially TIA, to make it better understood by raising our members’ profiles, herald their great works, and educate the public about all that the logistics industry does – and National Logistics Day is the perfect forum to do so.”

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY

Visit www.tianet.org/national-logistics-day to learn more about National Logistics Day and to read more interesting facts about the logistics industry. Visit NationalLogisticsDay.com to learn more about the holiday's origins. You can follow @NatLogisticsDay on Twitter and use the #NationalLogisticsDay hashtag to give social media shout-outs to friends, family, or colleagues that work in the logistics and supply chain fields.

About the Transportation Intermediaries Association

The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $214 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of transportation intermediaries to shippers, carriers, government officials, and international organizations. For more information visit www.tianet.org.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.