Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Raul Garcia to Service Center Manager in Miami

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 24, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Raul Garcia has been promoted to service center manager in Miami.

Garcia has more than 17 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Orlando service center in Florida as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including front line leader, operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Raul has demonstrated an outstanding ability to lead, including spearheading initiatives to further improve our culture and commitment to Quality Without Question out of the Fort Lauderdale service center,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to the fresh perspective and refined skillset Raul will bring to the team in Miami.”

Garcia and his wife, Patricia, are excited to relocate to Miami and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

